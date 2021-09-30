

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Thursday after the U.S. Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill later today to prevent a government shutdown.



In economic releases, German unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, data published by the Federal Labor Agency showed.



The unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in September. The expected rate was 5.4 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased 30,000 in September from August, when it was down 53,000. Economists had forecast a decline of 33,000.



The benchmark DAX was up 10 points at 15,375 after gaining 0.8 percent the previous day.



Nordex Group shares fell over 1 percent despite news that the company has received an order from Royal Dutch Shell for the supply and installation of 14 N131/3600 turbines in the Netherlands.



