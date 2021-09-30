Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Xetra
30.09.21
11:59 Uhr
4,924 Euro
-0,081
-1,62 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
30.09.2021 | 11:32
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stadium Capacity Utilization with up to approx. 67,000 Spectators will be Possible Again from October 1st, 2021

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / In North Rhine-Westphalia, a new legal basis for the stadium utilization with full seating and half standing capacity was published and disclosed today. In the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance of North Rhine-Westphalia, which will apply from October 1, 2021 onwards, the federal state government has now stipulated that the previous upper limit of capacity (previously 25,000 spectators) will fall from the coming weekend for large open-air events; the general hygiene and infection protection rules (including "3G" conditions, mask requirement, etc.) continue to apply. On the basis of the new regulations, Borussia Dortmund will henceforth have an new stadium upper capacity limit of approx. 67,000 spectators.

Borussia Dortmund welcomes this important step towards a return to normalcy and will now gradually adjust the ticketing processes and organizational procedures accordingly.

Dortmund, 30. September 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
