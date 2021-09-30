- (PLX AI) - Novozymes faces slower growth and higher execution risk than peers, analysts at Bank of America said, keeping an underperform rating on the stock.
- • Price target DKK 380 implies 15% downside
- • Novozymes aims to accelerate growth with a sharper commercial approach, more focussed R&D, and possibly more M&A
- • But the company didn't give evidence that it can translate numerous possibilities into concrete and commercially successful products, BofA said
- • With higher capital expenditures and lower margins, Novozymes faces having less cash for share buybacks: BofA
