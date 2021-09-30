

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday as investors cheered an unexpected upward revision to second-quarter gross domestic product data.



The U.K. economy grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter on robust consumption, revised data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Gross domestic product grew 5.5 percent sequentially instead of 4.8 percent growth estimated previously. The expansion has reversed first quarter's 1.4 percent contraction.



Consequently, the level of GDP was now 3.3 percent below where it was prior to the pandemic at the end of 2019, revised from the previous estimate of 4.4 percent.



Separately, U.K. house price inflation slowed more than expected in September, but remained in double-digits for a fifth month in a row, survey results from the Nationwide Building Society showed.



The house price index rose 10 percent year-on-year following an 11.0 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast a score of 10.7 percent. The latest rate of inflation was the lowest since April, when it was 7.1 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 46 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,154 after climbing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Mining stocks rebounded, with Anglo American rallying nearly 3 percent. Antofagasta and Glencore both rose about 1 percent.



Building materials group CRH edged up slightly after starting a new $300m (€257.6m) share buyback program.



Drinks giant Diageo jumped 2.2 percent. After reporting a strong start to the fiscal year, the company said that it expects organic operating margins to benefit from a further recovery in sales volumes.



Online fashion brand Boohoo slumped 12 percent after warning on its profit margins.



