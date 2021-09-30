Bambuser Joins Echangeur BNP Paribas, Strengthening the Presence in the French market

Strategic partnership making Bambuser and live shopping a European showcase for innovative retail

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced that it has been selected to join Echangeur BNP Paribas Personal Finance, a unique program dedicated to the future of retail and consumer experiences. As a partner of the initiative, operated by the leading provider of credit and other financial services to individuals across Europe, Bambuser's Live Video Shopping technology will represent the future of commerce at the Echangeur center of innovation in Paris. Bambuser's technology will be on continuous display for business leaders touring the showroom. Additional benefits to Bambuser include increased exposure to the program's large network of customers and prospects, and access to Club de l'Echangeur, a space reserved for retail customers in France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, UK, and Sweden.

The Echangeur program was established in 1997 as a strategy incubator for companies needing insights during a period of rapid digital transformation throughout the business world. The program continues to offer businesses a look into the future of retail from its facilities, with a 100 square meter demonstration area highlighting the latest technological developments of innovators driving the evolution of the customer journey. Echangeur also regularly publishes reports that put into perspective the technological and service innovations moving the world of commerce.

The partnership closely follows Bambuser's selection for La Maison des Startups LVMH, the technology accelerator for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), which gives the company a dedicated space in Paris' Station F startup campus.

"As Bambuser's rapid growth continues, it's important for us to expand on our current leadership position throughout Europe and be present in our key markets," said Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer of Bambuser. "We are confident that, by partnering with one of the largest banks in Europe and working directly with the largest luxury conglomerate in the world, we are establishing Bambuser as the leading B2B livestream shopping provider in France and beyond."

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps, and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters is in Stockholm.

Echangeur BNP Paribas Personal Finance is a technological and marketing center that analyses the latest trends in retail and anticipates their impacts on commerce. It is a reference for all the companies, which aim to innovate right by getting inspiration from the best practices in retail and the new usages of consumers. Its experts help you to build a best in class vision thanks to an immersive and innovative approach in customer relationship. Their analyses are based on returns on experiences, best practices and emerging trends.

