

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue (JBLU) announced nonstop service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and London Gatwick Airport. The flights will operate four times weekly in October, and daily onward from November.



Gatwick is the second busiest U.K. airport. JetBlue will operate from the North Terminal of the airport. JetBlue noted that it is the only carrier flying nonstop between the U.S. and Gatwick.



'With a 500% increase in JetBlue's U.K. bookings following news of easing U.S. entry requirements for international travelers, it's clear there is significant pent up demand for travel between our two countries and that our Gatwick launch is well timed to meet the growing number of customers returning to the skies,' said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue.



