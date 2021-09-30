Anzeige
30.09.2021 | 12:46
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

PR Newswire

London, September 30

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Tender Offer

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2021.

Over the six months to 31 August 2021, the average premium to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 1.9%. Since the end of January 2021, the Company has been issuing shares from treasury as the shares have consistently traded at a premium to net asset value. The shares are currently trading at premium to net asset value of 3.0%. The Board has therefore concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2021.

The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount/premium to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

30 September 2021


For further information, please contact:

Melissa Gallagher - 020 7743 3893
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915
Cenkos Securities plc

