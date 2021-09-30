Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- ONE Banana Ingredients for Secure Commerce Source: ONE Banana

PARIS -- Teleperformance Wins Great Place to Work Award in Colombia for Fifth Year in a Row Source: Teleperformance

CLEVELAND -- New Thompson Hine Survey-Based Report Reveals Trends in Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Source: Thompson Hine

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Releases Second Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance

TORONTO -- Food Companies Praised for Growing Adoption of Sustainable Protein Targets Following Five-Year Investor Engagement: FAIRR Initiative Source: FAIRR Initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- O'Charley's Launches 'Give $5 Get $5' Fundraiser in Support of Our Country's Gold Star Families Source: O'Charley's

NEW YORK -- JPMorgan Chase Expands Investment in Diverse-Owned and -Led Financial Institutions to More Than $100 Million Source: JPMorgan Chase Co.

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Fluence Files Registration Statement with the SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering Source: Fluence Energy, Inc.

LONDON -- Endava Launches We Care Sustainability Report Source: Endava plc

LONDON -- Bright Data Supports Data-Driven Solutions to the Climate Emergency With Subak Joining The Bright Initiative Source: Bright Data

RADNOR, Pa. -- Making a World of Difference: Lincoln Financial Group Supports Employees, Customers and Communities in a Year Like No Other Source: Lincoln Financial Group

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio -- GrafTech Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report Source: GrafTech International Ltd.

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Cross Country Healthcare Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights the Support Provided to a Nation in Crisis Source: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Minimizing Climate Change Source: Teleperformance

NEW YORK -- Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator Celebrates Second Anniversary by Announcing Impactful Initiatives to Drive Change for Women Entrepreneurs Source: Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Establishes Sustainability of Additive Manufacturing Research Fund at Yale School of the Environment Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

ZURICH -- RepRisk Partners With Fitch Group to Provide ESG Risk Data for Controversies Metrics in Sustainable Fitch ESG Ratings Source: RepRisk

PURCHASE, N.Y. -- Mastercard Launches Strive: a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery Source: Mastercard Incorporated

HERNDON, Va. -- NWFCU Foundation School Supply Drive Provides Nearly 60,000 Supplies to Local Schools Source: Northwest Federal Credit Union

RICHMOND, Va. -- Performance Food Group Announces Additional Support for World Central Kitchen Source: Performance Food Group Company

SWINDON, United Kingdom -- Sensata Technologies Releases First Sustainability Report with Commitments to DE&I, Energy Emissions and Responsible Sourcing Goals Source: Sensata Technologies

NEW YORK -- Moody's Accelerates Net-Zero Commitments to 2040; Recognized as a UN Global Compact LEAD Company Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

SEATTLE -- The Climate Pledge Announces 86 New Signatories, Including Procter Gamble, HP, and Salesforce, Signaling Their Commitment to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon by 2040 or Sooner Source: Amazon

LONDON -- Cedo Reveals Roadmap for Sustainable Business Growth Source: Cedo

SAN DIEGO -- The Bumble Bee Seafood Company Donates $900,000 in Product to Feeding America in Support of Hunger Action Month Source: The Bumble Bee Seafood Company

DALLAS -- UGI Partners with California Bioenergy and Sevana Bioenergy to Develop RNG Dairy Digester Projects in South Dakota Through MBL Bioenergy Source: UGI Corporation

