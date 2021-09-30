uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2021(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:



Chardan's 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 4 - 5, 2021



Members of uniQure's management team, including Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings the morning of Tuesday, October 5 th .



A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.





Alliance for Regenerative Medicine: Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 12 - 14, 2021



Joshua Leeman, Ph.D., VP, Search & Evaluation, Business Development, will be making a corporate presentation on Wednesday, October 13 th at 12:15 p.m. PDT.



Dr. Leeman will also be participating in a panel entitled, "Delivering the Innovation of Gene Therapy to Patients Through Strategic Collaborations Workshop" on Thursday, October 14 th starting at 7:15 a.m. PDT.





European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), October 19 - 22. 2021



uniQure will present multiple preclinical data presentations at the meeting. Specific details to follow when the meeting abstracts are released.





Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit, October 27 - 28, 2021



Members of uniQure's management team including Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-ricardo-dolmetsch.php) president of Research & Development, will participate virtually in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, October 28 th .



A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.





About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with severe genetic diseases of the central nervous system