Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 
Tradegate
28.09.21
15:45 Uhr
28,640 Euro
+0,160
+0,56 %
26,91027,67014:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2021 | 13:17
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2021(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:

  • Chardan's 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 4 - 5, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team, including Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings the morning of Tuesday, October 5th.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

  • Alliance for Regenerative Medicine: Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 12 - 14, 2021


    • Joshua Leeman, Ph.D., VP, Search & Evaluation, Business Development, will be making a corporate presentation on Wednesday, October 13th at 12:15 p.m. PDT.

    • Dr. Leeman will also be participating in a panel entitled, "Delivering the Innovation of Gene Therapy to Patients Through Strategic Collaborations Workshop" on Thursday, October 14th starting at 7:15 a.m. PDT.

  • European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), October 19 - 22. 2021

    • uniQure will present multiple preclinical data presentations at the meeting. Specific details to follow when the meeting abstracts are released.

  • Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit, October 27 - 28, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team including Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-ricardo-dolmetsch.php) president of Research & Development, will participate virtually in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, October 28th.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with severe genetic diseases of the central nervous system

uniQure Contacts:
FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. Cantor Chiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: 617-306-9137 Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com) c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com) t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
