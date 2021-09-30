DJ Travis Perkins: Completion of Disposal of Plumbing & Heating Business

Completion of the P&H Disposal

On 20 May 2021, Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") announced the disposal of its Plumbing & Heating distribution business to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for cash consideration of GBP325 million (the "P&H Disposal") and its intention to return the proceeds of such disposal to shareholders.

Travis Perkins is pleased to announce that completion of the P&H Disposal occurred on 30 September 2021. In accordance with the announcement on 21 September 2021, Travis Perkins will distribute the net proceeds of the P&H Disposal to shareholders through a combination of a special dividend and a share buyback programme. For further information please contact:

