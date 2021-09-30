Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
30.09.21
11:30 Uhr
17,910 Euro
-0,720
-3,86 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,67018,05014:55
Dow Jones News
30.09.2021 | 13:22
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Completion of Disposal of Plumbing & Heating Business

DJ Travis Perkins: Completion of Disposal of Plumbing & Heating Business

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Completion of Disposal of Plumbing & Heating Business 30-Sep-2021 / 11:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Completion of the P&H Disposal

On 20 May 2021, Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") announced the disposal of its Plumbing & Heating distribution business to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for cash consideration of GBP325 million (the "P&H Disposal") and its intention to return the proceeds of such disposal to shareholders.

Travis Perkins is pleased to announce that completion of the P&H Disposal occurred on 30 September 2021. In accordance with the announcement on 21 September 2021, Travis Perkins will distribute the net proceeds of the P&H Disposal to shareholders through a combination of a special dividend and a share buyback programme. For further information please contact:

Travis Perkins Powerscourt

Matt Worster Justin Griffiths / James White

+44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 207 2501446

matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123291 
EQS News ID:  1237142 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237142&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2021 06:49 ET (10:49 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.