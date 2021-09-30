Rekor Systems, Inc.: Toyota Mobility Foundation Works with Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Technologies to Improve Traffic Congestion and Safety in Central Bangkok Using Artificial Intelligence

The collaboration leverages AI to reduce congestion and prevent traffic incidents on one of the busiest roads in Thailand, Rama IV Road

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Today, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced its subsidiary Waycare Technologies ("Waycare") has collaborated with the Toyota Mobility Foundation ("TMF") to reduce traffic congestion and incidents in Bangkok, Thailand. The deployment, which is expected to run for a year, targets Thailand's oldest and busiest road-Rama IV Road in Bangkok.

Approximately 20,000 people lose their lives in traffic incidents each year in Thailand. In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities, Waycare has deployed its AI technology, which incorporates existing digital traffic management databases including Grab, iTIC, road sensors, CCTV and more, in order to analyze and predict traffic conditions. With these predictive analytics, Waycare and TMF will be able to provide Bangkok's transportation agencies with innovative solutions to mitigate traffic congestion and incidents.

"Toyota Mobility Foundation and Waycare's collaboration is a milestone in Thailand and throughout the region, as this is a traffic management solution that can be replicated throughout Southeast Asia where traffic has been a recognized social problem for the last two decades," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "By analyzing data that is readily available through cameras, connected vehicles and more, we are able to create accurate traffic predictions and, as a result, save lives."

Waycare's traffic management platform leverages and processes data from multiple points throughout the city to raise real-time, highly accurate traffic alerts and predictions. By notifying authorities of these high-risk accident zones, transportation agencies are able to implement proactive measures to avoid incidents and provide quicker response times, resulting in less congestion and fewer fatalities.

"Rama IV Road is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Thailand, making it our focus for this project. We believe that human-centered, data-driven solutions are the key to reducing traffic incidents and congestion on this road and can indicate a pathway to improving the quality of life for those in the region. We have been impressed by the technology and the passion of the team, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that Waycare and Rekor's traffic management solution will bring to the country," said Pras Ganesh, Director of the Toyota Mobility Foundation.

The program aims to ease traffic congestion, significantly reduce traffic fatalities, decrease vehicle emissions, provide economic savings and improve quality of life. Once the project is fully implemented, the project partners intend to explore expansion across the country.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

About the Toyota Mobility Foundation

The Toyota Mobility Foundation was established in August 2014 to support the development of a more mobile society. The Foundation aims to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. It utilizes Toyota's expertise in technology, safety, and the environment, working in partnership with universities, government, non-profit organizations, research institutions and other organizations to address mobility issues around the world. Programs include resolving urban transportation problems, expanding the utilization of personal mobility, and developing solutions for next generation mobility.

