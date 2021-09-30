Transparency Market Research: Woven Sacks Market Poised to Garner US$ 3.84 Bn by 2029; Increased Adoption of Cost-effective Packaging Solutions to Drive Sales Opportunities, Opines TMR

- The woven sacks market to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021-2029. Growing product use in agriculture, farming, and construction industries is estimated to boost sales opportunities in the market.

- Expansion of the building & construction sector in Asia Pacific is anticipated to boost regional market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Sacks Market: Overview

Woven sacks are manufactured using a wide range of materials such as threads, fabric, back seam glue, and crip tape apart from HDPE and PP. Moreover, companies operating in the global woven sacks market are increasing their focus on manufacturing products using jute.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research note that the global woven sacks market expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021-2029

Woven Sacks Market: Key Findings

Manufacturers to Witness High Demand for Pinch Bottom Sacks

The adoption of pinch bottom sacks is increasing among end-use industries owing to their several advantages such as exceptional resistant against moisture and high strength barrier. As a result, players operating in the woven sacks market are likely to experience increased product demand in the years ahead.

Increased Product Use in Building and Construction Activities Creates Lucrative Avenues in Global Market

In the construction sector, woven sacks are increasingly being used in the transportation of various materials such as sand, cement, lime, and gypsum. Thus, the growth in the number of building and construction activities is expected to boost the demand for woven sacks in the upcoming years.

Woven Sacks Market: Growth Boosters

Besides the construction industry, woven sacks are in high demand in the agriculture industry. Surge in middle-class population in emerging economies and increase in land area being utilized for farming activities across the globe are expected to help in the expansion of the agricultural sector across the world. This factor, in turn, is estimated to boost the growth of the woven sacks market in the near future.

In the recent years, there is a surge in the demand for different agricultural inputs, including fertilizers and hybrid seeds. In addition, the number of different agriculture allied services, including warehousing and cold storage centers are increasing in emerging economies such as India. These factors are anticipated to translate into high sales opportunities for players operating in the woven sacks market.

Different product manufacturing companies today are increasing the use of flexible packaging solutions owing to their diverse advantages such as cost-effectiveness, lightweight, and durable nature. Increased inclination among companies toward the use of woven sacksas a flexible packaging solution is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Woven sacks are manufactured using 100% virgin polypropylene resin. Thus, they are ideal for use in the transportation and storage of different types of chemicals. Thus, increased import and export of different chemicals across the globe is projected to offer promising demand opportunities in the global woven sacks market in the upcoming years.

The market is expected to witness growth avenues in the Asia Pacific region owing to increased building and construction activities in urban and rural areas of the region

Several companies engaged in food & beverages, agricultural products, and chemical products manufacturing are inclining toward use of automation of their packaging activities. Considering this factor, numerous woven sack manufacturers are growing efforts to develop products that are machine friendly.

Woven Sacks Market: Key Players

The report performs profiling of some of the key players operating in the woven sacks market. Thus, the research document gives all crucial data including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players profiled in the market report.

Some of the key players in the woven sacks market are:

Mondi Plc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

UFlex Ltd.

Bang Polypack

Mansarovar Agro Sacks Private Limited

Al-Tawfiq Company

Commercial Syn Bags Limited

Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company

United Bags Inc

Global Woven Sacks Market Segmentation

Woven Sacks Market by Product

Open Mouth Sack

Pinch Bottom Sack

Gusseted Sacks

Valve Sacks

Others

Woven Sacks Market by Material

Polypropylene (PP)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Woven Sacks Market by End Use

Building & Construction

Cement



Sand



Gypsum



Lime



Others

Agriculture

Cereals



o Seeds



Cattle Feed

Chemicals

Fertilizers



Resins



o Other Chemicals

Food

Flour



Sugar



Salt



Yeast



Other Foods

Woven Sacks Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

