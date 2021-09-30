The German manufacturer invested €21 million in the manufacturing facility. It will be devoted to producing the company's new product series.From pv magazine Germany German manufacturer Heckert Solar has commissioned its 400 MW panel factory in Langenwetzendorf, in the eastern German region of Thuringia. The manufacturing facility will produce the company's new module series NeMo 3.0 120 M. The manufacturer invested a total of €21 million in its construction. The production equipment comes from Teamtechnik, 3D-Micromac and Ecoprogetti. The first production line is already in operation and extends ...

