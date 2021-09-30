- (PLX AI) - Norway Royal Salmon says started strategic dialogue with NTS ASA regarding potential combination with SalmoNor.
- • Norway Royal Salmon says expect more details around a potential transaction structure and timing to be announced in due course
- • SalmoNor is the result of the to be completed merger between Midt-Norsk Havbruk AS and SalmoNor AS, two companies which are 100% owned by NTS
- • NTS and NRS see significant synergy potential in combining the two companies creating a fully integrated, large-scale salmon farmer
- • Combined, NRS and SalmoNor will have a harvest potential of approx. 100.000 HOG in Norway and expected 24,000 tonnes HOG in Iceland through Arctic Fish
- • Management in both companies see clear strategic rationale and value creation potential in combining SalmoNor's operational best practices with NRS' growth opportunities
