DGAP-News: Comcast Twin Cities

STARTING TOMORROW, SMALL BUSINESSES OWNED BY PEOPLE OF COLOR IN THE TWIN CITIES MAY APPLY FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST RISE



30.09.2021 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Comcast today announced that starting tomorrow, small businesses owned by people of color in the Twin Cities, including those in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, and Washington Counties, may apply for a $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Comcast will award $1 million in grants to 100 eligible small businesses in the Twin Cities, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses.

Comcast RISE Investment Fund

Beginning on October 1, and through October 14, eligible small businesses can apply for Comcast RISE monetary grants, and, or marketing and technology services at www.ComcastRISE.com. Winners will be notified in late November. Local small businesses seeking more information about the $10,000 grants, may learn more about the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, eligibility requirements, and how to apply by watching this video.

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses owned by people of color and provide the resources and tools they need to thrive for years to come. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses that have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees.

Comcast RISE Marketing and Technology Services

In addition to the Investment Fund, Comcast RISE, which stands for 'Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment,' provides the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color nationwide to apply for one or more of the following support focus areas with the opportunity to receive one.

Marketing Services : The following services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, and its creative agency, Mnemonic, are designed to help recipients with their marketing and media campaigns, including: Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period. Creative Production: Turnkey :30 TV commercial production, plus a media strategy consultation and 90-day media placement schedule. Consulting: Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research, and creative teams to gain insights on how to drive business.

Technology Makeovers: The state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business includes computer equipment as well as Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for technology makeover services.)

All eligible applicants will receive a monthly Comcast RISE newsletter with educational content, and all small business owners can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say 'Comcast RISE' into the X1 voice remote.

Comcast's Ongoing Commitment to Advancing Digital Equity

Comcast RISE is part of an expanded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) commitment that Comcast announced in June 2020, as well as an ongoing cross-company effort to address digital inequities. Over the next 10 years, Comcast is pledging $1 billion to programs and partnerships that will connect an estimated 50 million people with the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Jill Hornbacher

+1 651-425-1695

Jill_Hornbacher@comcast.com

https://twincities.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct