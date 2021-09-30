Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
Tradegate
30.09.21
12:31 Uhr
0,495 Euro
+0,014
+3,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2021 | 14:05
PGS ASA: Webcast Details for Presentation of Q3 2021 Results

September 30, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS will release its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS' web site www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results the same day at 09:00 am CEST at PGS' headquarters, Lilleakerveien 4C, Oslo, Norway.

The presentation is open to the public and will also be webcasted live. To log into the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Webcast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211021_10/

Webcast Youtube link:
https://youtu.be/oMAIYXQOzss

A webcast replay will be made available shortly after.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

****

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or "the Company") is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a worldwide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage. The Company's headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

--END--



© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
