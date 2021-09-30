

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):



-Earnings: -$73.22 million in Q2 vs. $217.90 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.72 in Q2 vs. $1.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.70 million or $0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.52 per share -Revenue: $1.98 billion in Q2 vs. $2.69 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.00 - $0.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.96 - $2.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 - $1.10 Full year revenue guidance: $8.1 - $8.3 Bln



