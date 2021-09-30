BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

30 September 2021

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for up to 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List under an Ordinary Share Block Listing Facility.

The Shares may be issued under the block listing to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market, and the proceeds of share issuance under the block listing will be used for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy. The Shares for which application is being made are additional to the existing remaining Ordinary Share Block Listing Facility of 534,549.

On 9 September 2021, the Company published a circular (the "Circular") convening a general meeting (the "General Meeting") to be held on 4 October 2021 giving Shareholders the opportunity to vote separately on: (i) an authority to allot up to 10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital at the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the Circular on a non-pre-emptive basis; and (ii) an additional authority to allot up to a further 10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital at the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the Circular on a non-pre-emptive basis.

The 3,000,000 Shares to be block listed may be issued conditional upon the passing of the resolutions at the General Meeting in respect of (i) above. If issued, the new Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Shares in issue.

The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 5 October 2021.

Contact name for enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098