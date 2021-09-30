Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven" or the "Company") announces the closing of the private placement announced by news release dated September 8, 2021. The private placement consisted of the sale of 15,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.11 per share, for gross proceeds of $1,650,000, which will be used for working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the closing of this private placement are subject to a hold period in Canada until January 25, 2022.

Strategic Metals Ltd. ("Strategic") subscribed for 600,000 shares for subscription proceeds of $66,000. As a result of this subscription, Strategic increased its holdings in Rockhaven to 70,370,212 shares, representing 31.55% of Rockhaven's currently issued and outstanding share capital. A private company controlled by W. Douglas Eaton, who is a Director of Rockhaven, subscribed for 500,000 shares for subscription proceeds of $55,000, increasing its holdings in Rockhaven to 15,380,000 shares, representing 6.89% of Rockhaven's currently issued and outstanding share capital. Condire Resource Master Partnership, LP subscribed for 1,000,000 shares for subscription proceeds of $110,000, increasing its holdings in Rockhaven to 39,279,000 shares, representing 17.61% of Rockhaven's currently issued and outstanding share capital. In respect of these subscriptions, Rockhaven has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5 and 5.7 of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, respectively.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada" which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

