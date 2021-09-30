

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against Safe-T-Lite UV WAND, a handheld ultraviolet-C or UV-C germicidal product intended for sanitization, for risk of exposure to unsafe levels of UV-C radiation.



The FDA issued a safety communication urging consumers who use the Safe-T-Lite UV WAND to consider using alternative disinfectant methods, such as general purpose disinfectants.



The agency noted that some consumers may use the Max-Lux Safe-T-Lite UV WAND to disinfect surfaces in the home or similar spaces. The product emits unsafe levels of radiation and should not be used.



According to the agency, the Safe-T-Lite UV WAND is intended to be held in the hand of the user for 30 to 60 seconds, the duration of the sterilization process. This product emits a level of radiation more than 3,000 times faster than the international ultraviolet exposure. It presents a risk of injury to the skin, eyes or both to the user and nearby persons within a few seconds of use.



Thalia Mills, director, Division of Radiological Health, Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health, FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said, 'The FDA is warning consumers that using the Safe-T-Lite UV WAND, a handheld ultraviolet-C (UV-C) germicidal wand intended for sanitization, may put you or a nearby person at risk of exposure to unsafe levels of UV-C radiation, and may cause injury to the skin, eyes or both after just a few seconds of exposure.'



The FDA said it will continue to monitor the issue and keep the public updated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de