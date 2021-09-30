Fresche Solutions Inc.: Fresche Solutions Acquires Abacus, Becomes the World's First IBM i Cloud, Managed Services and Application Modernization Solution Provider

Cements its position as the largest IBM i (AS/400) end-to-end full-service provider by expanding its portfolio to include hosting, infrastructure, high availability, disaster recovery and backup solutions

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions (http://www.freschesolutions.com/) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Abacus Solutions LLC (https://www.abacusllc.com/), a leading provider of IBM i cloud, managed services and infrastructure solutions. With this acquisition, Fresche becomes the world's largest end-to-end provider of IBM i solutions and the premier modernization and transformation partner for thousands of companies that rely on mission-critical IBM Power Systems running IBM i.



Organizations that have significant investment in legacy RPG, COBOL, and CA 2E (Synon) applications recognize that these systems contain tremendous value that is giving them a competitive advantage. However, they also need to modernize their applications to be more agile, offer better digital experiences, and eliminate the risks associated with running older technologies.

Abacus, based in Marietta, Georgia, has been providing world-class IBM i solutions for more than 20 years. This acquisition builds on Fresche's commitment to help customers leverage the value in their IBM i systems as the foundation for IT innovation and digital transformation-while reducing the time, risk and cost it takes to modernize. Fresche also adds an industry-leading team of architects, engineers, and experts that further complement and expand its extensive portfolio by adding:

Cloud Solutions (cloud, on premise and hybrid) Enterprise cloud Entry cloud for IBM i (AS/400) Wintel cloud High availability as a service (HAaaS) Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Back up-as-a-service (BaaS)



Managed Services Backup management Operations management High availability management Disaster recovery Maintenance services Technology services



Hardware New IBM i hardware Pre-owned IBM i hardware





"We're thrilled to welcome Abacus to the Fresche family! The number of customers that are looking to us for help and guidance on their way to the cloud is growing at an unprecedented rate. With the cloud and managed services industry expected to reach $791B by 2028, companies are actively looking for flexible and innovative solutions to enable their digital transformation," says Stephen Woodard, CEO of Fresche. "Our modernization expertise, development capabilities, and automated solutions pair extremely well with Abacus' impressive cloud and managed services solutions and present an ideal pathway forward for IBM i customers."

"Fresche's acquisition of Abacus illustrates our vested interest to provide customers with more value through the support of their IBM i applications," said Patrick Schutz, Abacus Solutions. "We understand hardware, infrastructure, networking, cloud, and how to manage and upgrade IBM i environments. Our customers need help with aging applications, legacy languages, building strategic roadmaps, addressing skill gaps, and establishing a path forward. Fresche brings decades of experience in modernizing IBM i applications, an incredible portfolio of automated tools, and an amazing team of professionals. Fresche has established themselves as a brand to be reckoned with in the IBM i community and we are honored to join the Fresche team."

American Pacific Group (APG), the private equity firm that backs Fresche commented, "We are excited about the future of Fresche with Abacus. This most recent acquisition aligns with our vision for the market and our growth strategy. We will continue to invest in new technologies and data center capabilities to expand our brand's global footprint and build on our market position through further acquisitions of ancillary brands within the IBM i space," said Fraser Preston, Managing Partner at APG.

Abacus will become a division of Fresche and continue to operate and do business under its current name. Fresche, which will remain headquartered in Montreal, Canada, will assume Abacus office presence in Marietta, Georgia, to expand its North American and international footprint.

Says Stephen Woodard, "Given our mutual obsession with client success and how Abacus' clients absolutely rave about them, we knew this was a natural fit. Together, we now offer end-to-end solutions that support the full IBM i lifecycle and are strategically positioned to help customers worldwide. I am very excited about this next phase of our growth."

About Fresche Solutions

Fresche is the world's largest end-to-end provider of IBM i solutions and the premier modernization and transformation partner for thousands of companies that rely on mission-critical IBM Power Systems IBM i applications. Our modernization, development, cloud, and managed services-combined with automated tooling-allows us to deliver innovative solutions that bring our clients the best, boldest ways to transform their business and IT.

Our professionals combine fresh thinking with technology and business expertise that fuels transformation and growth for our clients and their customers. We do this by leveraging our clients' best IT assets to take advantage of digital solutions including web, mobile, and cloud- reducing time to market, lowering risk and cost, and making modernization and IT innovation affordable to every IBM i client on the planet.

About Abacus

Abacus Solutions is one of the largest, and growing, IBM i platform-focused providers of cloud, hardware, business continuity, and managed services. Whether they call it AS/400, IBM iSeries, System i, or IBM Power systems, businesses partner with Abacus because our team of experts can assist with everything up to the application level for this unique platform. Our multiple data centers combined with an IBM-certified sales and support team allows us to tailor our IT solutions to the specific needs of our customers. For more information about our service offerings, please visit our website at www.abacusllc.com (http://www.abacusllc.com). At Abacus Solutions, We Get IT.

