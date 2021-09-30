

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $333.6 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $211.6 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $323.2 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $1.08 billion from $0.93 billion last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $323.2 Mln. vs. $228.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.



