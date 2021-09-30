Alliance embeds deeper network insights and support for governance, risk and compliance, sharpening ScienceLogic's SL1 platform in tackling advanced persistent threats

ScienceLogic, a leader in AIOps and hybrid-cloud IT management, has acquired Restorepoint, a pioneer in network configuration and change management. The move expands ScienceLogic's portfolio into the Network Operations (NetOps) and Security Operations (SecOps) domains.

IT operations management has become a mission-critical IT leadership objective, and readiness and resilience are central to ScienceLogic's delivery of positive digital experiences and successes. End-to-end visibility, streamlined troubleshooting of potential disruptions and a secure, hybrid cloud environment all require ScienceLogic to continually expand its AIOps capabilities. This is especially true in network configuration and change management, and in governance, risk and compliance.

With deep integrations across more than 100 network and security vendors, Restorepoint automates network and security device configuration backup, recovery, compliance analysis and change management. By providing a greater depth of data and by closely monitoring changes to configurations, Restorepoint helps proactively safeguard customer networks against disruption-malicious or otherwise.

"Together with ScienceLogic, we look forward to continuing to grow and build on the standards of excellence we have set in saving customers the costs of disruption and lowering their exposure to often-unforeseen risks," said Restorepoint CEO and Founder Riccardo Valente. "Hybrid-cloud services and digital experiences are the lifeblood of any enterprise, and if the network doesn't work, nothing works."

In addition to sharpening visibility across hybrid IT estates, Restorepoint's change management capabilities offer customers greater confidence in the security of their networks. The growing incidence of cybercrime underscores the dangers of threat actors remaining undetected within networks for any length of time. With network and security device configuration backups and automated change analysis in real-time, customers can simultaneously thwart advanced persistent threats, close the threat detection and remediation gap, and preserve network data.

"Over 15 years, ScienceLogic has developed a breadth of data collection that is unmatched in our industry, as well as the most comprehensive data collection mechanism across the entire IT estate," said Dave Link, ScienceLogic CEO. "With Restorepoint, ScienceLogic will integrate configuration and change data into our data-collection mechanisms, providing a holistic picture of our clients' IT environments in real-time, allowing us to intelligently automate root cause analysis and deliver rapid remediation."

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its IT infrastructure monitoring and AIOps platform sees everything across multi-cloud and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic's technology was designed for the rigorous security requirements of United States Department of Defense, proven for scale by the world's largest service providers, and optimized for the needs of large enterprises. https://sciencelogic.com

