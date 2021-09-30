Fact.MR: Over US$20 Bn Opportunity to be Created by 2031 as Door and Window Automation Market Achieves Pre-Pandemic Growth

Fact.MR's study presents a comprehensive outlook on the door and window automation market. It offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints influencing growth through 2031. The survey is interspersed with data related to key market segments, including product and component.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Fact.MR, the global door and window automation market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Sales opportunities for the market will grow as residential spaces get smarter globally. Likewise, rising concerns regarding security will push for installation of door and window automation in modern homes.

Door and window automation systems are installed with sensors to detect smoke, rain, wind, and carbon dioxide. The technology is therefore gaining traction as demand for advanced security systems increases for commercial and residential spaces alike.

Fact.MR has identified automated industrial doors as top-selling product category. Sales in this segment will continue rising on account of the increasing demand for advanced entrance security systems for homes, offices, and industries among others.

Growth prospects are likely to remain optimistic in the U.S. market driven by rising demand for door access control systems for residential applications, the presence of key software providers, and increasing spending on modernizing infrastructural. Meanwhile, China also will present lucrative opportunities for growth on the back of increasing residential construction in the country.

"Consistently rising demand for installation in commercial spaces will drive the door and window automation market. In the coming years, the demand is expected to rise in government buildings, corporate offices, retail complexes, and shopping malls among others," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Door and Window Automation Market Survey

The U.S. is leading the market for door and window automation in North America and it totaled around US$ 5 Bn in 2020.

and it totaled around in 2020. The China market for door and window automation is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2031.

market for door and window automation is estimated to reach a valuation of over by the end of 2031. Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as a lucrative pocket, accounting for over 40% of global market share.

is estimated to emerge as a lucrative pocket, accounting for over 40% of global market share. Based on product, the pedestrian doors are expected to account for over 33% of the market share.

Automated door and window sales in Germany are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Drivers

Increase in the installation of automated ventilation systems in educational institutes is fuelling demand for door and window automation in schools, colleges, and universities.

Key Restraints

High installation cost associated with door and window automation systems is a key factor restraining the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Door and window automation manufacturers are focusing on strategic acquisitions and collaborations to expand their footprint globally.

For instance, in 2016, Honeywell completed the acquisition of Xtralis, a globally leading provider of aspirating smoke detection, video analytics software, and perimeter security technologies for $480 million. This acquisition will expand the company's Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) business while enabling robust growth over the forthcoming years.

In 2021, Allegion plc, a leading global security product, and solutions provider announced the acquisition of technology company Yonomi. This acquisition leverages Yonomi's patented technology and technical capabilities to enhance Allegion's vision of seamless access along with improving software development capabilities.

Some of the leading players operating in the door and window automation market profiled by Fact.MR are:

ABB Group

Allegion PLC

Assa Abloy AB

Came S.p.A.

Dormakaba International Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International, Inc.

INSTEON

Nabtesco Corporation

Royal Boon Edam International B.V. (Boon Edam)

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Door and Window Automation Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global door and window automation market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on door and window automation market with detailed segmentation:

Product

Automated Industrial Doors



Automated Pedestrian Doors



Automated Windows

Component

Door and Window Operators



Door and Window Motors & Actuators



Door and Window Sensors & Detectors



Door and Window Access Control Systems



Door and Window Switches



Door and Window Alarms



Door and Window Control Panels

Application

Application of Door and Window Automation in Residential Buildings



Application of Door and Window Automation in Education Buildings



Application of Door and Window Automation in Hotels & Restaurants



Application of Door and Window Automation in Industrial Buildings



Application of Door and Window Automation in Industrial Production Units



Use of Door and Window Automation in Airports



Use of Door and Window Automation in Healthcare Facilities



Use of Door and Window Automation in Public Transit Systems



Use of Door and Window Automation in Commercial Buildings



Use of Door and Window Automation in Entertainment Centers

