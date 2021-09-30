The newly installed PV capacity for the first eight months of the year was 3.6 GW, which compares to 3.2 GW in the same period of 2020.Germany registered the addition of 434.5 MW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 434.9 MW in July this year and 409.2 MW in August 2020. In the first eight months of 2021, developers connected 3.61 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 3.2 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 56.1 GW at the end of August. Around 294 MW of ...

