Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2021 | 15:08
Lantern Pharma to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5 - 8, 2021. Panna Sharma, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lantern Pharma, will present at the conference.

Lantern Pharma is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. platform and machine learning to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across eight disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at: www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
David Waldman, Crescendo Communications, LLC
IR@lanternpharma.com
212-671-1021

Public Relations
Nicholas Koulermos, Vice President - 5W Public Relations
lantern@5wpr.com
646-843-1812

SOURCE: Lantern Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666112/Lantern-Pharma-to-Present-at-Microcap-Rodeos-Fall-Harvest--Best-Ideas-from-the-Buy-Side-on-Wednesday-October-6-2021

