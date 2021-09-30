Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Granite Creek Copper (TSXV: GCX) (OTCQB: GCXXF). The report is titled, "Targeting a Billion Pound Resource at Brownfield Copper Project."

Report Excerpt: With both exploration and development catalysts in the pipeline for the near-term, we expect there to be potential growth drivers on the horizon for GCX, as drill assays from phases 2 are 3 reported to the market on a rolling basis. Strong intercepts may be materially value accretive, as mineralization expansion could lead to growth in the Carmacks resource, which in turn could result in an upgrade to projected mine economics.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign In".

About Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

Granite Creek Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of highly prospective brownfields assets in top districts of favourable North American mining jurisdictions.

In November 2020, Granite Creek Copper completed its acquisition of Copper North Mining Corp, combining its Stu Cu-Au Project with the PEA-stage Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project, thereby consolidating the southern half of the productive and highly prospective Minto Copper Belt in Canada's Yukon Territory. The 100%-owned, newly constituted 176-square-kilometer Carmacks property is on trend with Minto Exploration's high-grade Minto Copper-Gold Mine to the north and its excellent access to infrastructure includes the paved Yukon Highway 2 within 60 km as well as grid power within 12 km.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource sector. Couloir Capital is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities.

For further information, please contact:

Robbie Stitt, Managing Director

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in GCX.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98083