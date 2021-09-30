

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) said an offtake agreement has been signed with Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) for 250 million gallons of blended fuel containing sustainable aviation fuel to be delivered over the 10 year term. The aggregate value of the deal is estimated to be more than $1 billion.



Sustainable aviation fuel provides environmental benefits compared to petroleum jet fuel. Delta's agreement with Aemetis builds on its effort for a future of net zero aviation. The blended sustainable aviation fuel is expected to be available for use by Delta starting in 2024.



The sustainable aviation fuel is expected to be produced by the Aemetis renewable jet/diesel plant under development in Riverbank, California.



