Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Frankfurt
30.09.21
16:17 Uhr
15,950 Euro
+0,300
+1,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
30.09.2021
Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding

DJ Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding 30-Sep-2021 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sberbank informs that its PDMR Oleg Ganeev, Senior Vice President, made the transaction in Sberbank's debt instruments

Attachment File: PDMR Ganeev

ISIN:     US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SBER 
LEI Code:   549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
Sequence No.: 123285 
EQS News ID:  1237152 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237152&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.