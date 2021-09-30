Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Increases Cash Dividend 5.8%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) announced that on September 28, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.73 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 15, 2021.

CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "The Board of Directors of Trinity Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce the bank's 20th semiannual cash dividend. The dividend of $.73 per share payable in October 2021 represents a 5.8% increase over the $.69 per share dividend that was paid in April 2021."

"Trinity Bank has increased its semiannual dividend each six months since dividends were initiated in 2012."

"I am pleased to share that the payment of this 20th dividend marks a very special milestone for Trinity Bank. Upon receipt, our original shareholders, which represent approximately 70% of our existing shareholder base, will have received 100% of their initial $10.00 investment in Trinity Bank back in the form of cash dividends. Thank you for your continued support of and investment in Trinity Bank."

"Despite the continued low rate environment, escalating inflation and the threat of more unprecedented spending out of Washington, Trinity Bank remains well positioned with strong capital and liquidity. We have continued to experience above average core loan (excluding PPP loans) and deposit growth as well as meaningful growth in our customer base as we continue to focus on providing exceptional customer experiences in everything we do."

The Board of Directors will review the dividend policy again in the Spring of 2022 when operating results for 2021 are available.

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com click on "About Us" and then click on "Investor Information". Financial information in regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

