Quantum Dot Market worth $8.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Quantum Dot Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Material (Cadmium-based, Cadmium-free), Product (Quantum Dot Displays, Other Products), Vertical (Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Defense, Telecommunications), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Quantum Dot Market is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the 2021-2026 period.

The rapid growth of the global quantum dot market is attributed to the some of the driving factors such as the growing demand for quantum dots in display devices, the advantages of quantum dots over conventional displays and the diverse applications of quantum dots.

Cadmium-free quantum dots to register the highest growth in the quantum dot market during the forecast period

Increased concentration of cadmium in electronic products has an adverse impact to human health. Even in quantum dots, the concentration of cadmium must be maintained under the suitable levels for regulatory approvals. However, manufacturers are increasingly using suitable substitutes to cadmium to manufacture quantum dots. The increasing demand for cadmium-free quantum dots is expected to drive the market growth.

Quantum dot displays to hold largest market share in the quantum dot market during the period 2021 and 2026

Properties such as high luminous efficacy, high brightness and low power consumption make quantum dots highly suited for displays. Quantum dot displays resist moisture more effectively than other displays and hence, they have a longer life than other displays. The use of inorganic materials in quantum dots prevent burn-ins which is seen in other displays. The numerous advantages of using quantum dot displays is a major factor driving the growth of quantum dot displays.

Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of quantum dot market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global quantum dot market. The major factors driving market growth include the presence of many established display manufacturers, the growing number of market players and research organizations involved in R&D activities related to quantum dot technology, the increasing advancements in the display ecosystem and the growing demand for quantum dot displays.

The report profiles key players such as Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Nanosys (US), Nanoco Group (UK), NNCrystal US Corporation (US), QD Laser (Japan), Merck Group (Germany), NanoPhotonica (US), OSRAM Licht (Germany), Crystalplex Corporation (US), LG Electronics (South Korea) and DuPont (US).

