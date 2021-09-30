Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (507/21)

Listing of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ), company registration number 559164-8752, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's preference shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 1, 2021. Preference shares Short name: EMIL PREF ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13 951 313 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016785794 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 236498 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559164-8752 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 1 up and including October 4, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 19 and 20 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.