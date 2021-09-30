

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that positive results from a Phase 2a study evaluating the safety and efficacy of amlitelimab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key immune system regulator OX40-Ligand, were presented as a late-breaker Thursday at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology 2021 Virtual Congress.



The company noted that low dose arm of the study met the co-primary endpoints of percent change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score from baseline, and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events, through week 16.



In the study, amlitelimab showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with a well-tolerated safety profile in adults whose disease cannot be adequately controlled with topical medications or for whom topical medications are not a recommended treatment approach.



The company noted that the forthcoming global Phase 2b trial will further evaluate the impact of amlitelimabwhen given subcutaneously in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The results from these two trials willhelp form the basis for designing a phase 3 clinical trial program to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of amlitelimab.



Amlitelimab is a fully human non-depleting monoclonal antibody that binds to OX40-Ligand, a key immune regulator, and has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for a range of immune-mediated diseases and inflammatory disorders, including moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. By targeting OX40-Ligand, amlitelimab aims to restore immune homeostasis between pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory T cells.



