Third Point Investors Ltd - TPIL to Augment Monthly Reporting

30 September 2021

Third Point Investors Limited to Augment Monthly Reporting

·Addition of TPIL performance data to standard monthly report

·Qualitative information to help shareholders better understand exposures

·Discontinuing release of Master Fund NAV estimates

Third Point Investors Limited ("TPIL" or the "Company"), the London-listed, multi-strategy investment company managed by Third Point LLC (the "Investment Manager"), is pleased to announce that it will be enhancing its monthly reporting in an effort to facilitate market transparency and provide more customized information.

These changes, which will commence with the September reporting period, are as follows:

TPIL will continue to release a TPIL-specific NAV performance estimate on the second business day of each month.

As a result of the recent employment of leverage, TPIL will no longer release a performance estimate for Third Point Offshore Ltd. (the " Master Fund ") on the first business day of each month.

") on the first business day of each month. The standard monthly factsheet, which is available on the Third Point Investors Limited website (https://thirdpointlimited.com/portfolio-updates), will be enhanced to include TPIL-specific information in addition to the detailed existing Master Fund exposure and attribution data. This report will continue to be posted on the TPIL website on the third business day of each month.

The monthly RNS following the release of the monthly factsheet will include incremental qualitative information about the individual components of return and high-level information about the fund's exposures.

These measures are an extension of the Board's ongoing programme of shareholder engagement, and the enhancements are aimed at helping investors develop a more focused and deeper understanding of the drivers of TPIL performance across a diverse set of asset classes, including equities, corporate and sovereign credit, structured credit, and private markets.



Notes to Editors

About Third Point Investors Limited

www.thirdpointlimited.com

Third Point Investors Limited (LSE: TPOU) was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and is a feeder fund that invests in the Third Point Offshore Fund (the Master Fund), offering investors a unique opportunity to gain direct exposure to founder Daniel S. Loeb's investment strategy. The Master Fund employs an event-driven, opportunistic strategy to invest globally across the capital structure and in diversified asset classes to optimize risk-reward through a market cycle. TPIL's portfolio is 100% aligned with the Master Fund, which is Third Point's largest hedge fund. TPIL's assets under management are currently $1.1 billion.

About Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC is an institutional investment manager that actively engages with companies across their lifecycle, using dynamic asset allocation and an ethos of continuous learning to drive long-term shareholder return. Led by Daniel S. Loeb since its inception in 1995, the Firm has a 35-person investment team, a robust quantitative data and analytics team, and a deep, tenured business team. Third Point manages approximately $18.9 billion in assets for sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, corporate & public pensions, high-net-worth individuals, and employees.