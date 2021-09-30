Anzeige
30.09.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Storskogen Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (189/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Storskogen Group AB, company registration
number 559223-8694, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Storskogen Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on
Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements,
first day of trading is expected to be October 6, 2021. 

The company has 298,004,760 A- shares and 1,218,044,830 B-shares as per today's
date. 

Short Name:                STOR B         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 1,524,761,814      
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                SE0016797732      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:              236754         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                 CCP Cleared       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                 Large cap        
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              STO Equities CCP/182  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                   XSTO          
------------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 6 up and including October
7, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 34 and 35 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
