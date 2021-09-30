The "Europe Employment Screening Services Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Services, End-User Industry, and Organization Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Employment Screening Services Market is expected to reach US$ 1457.39 million by 2028 from US$ 1053.28 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe employment screening services along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Demand for time efficient selection systems owing to a rising number of job applicants is the major factor driving the growth of the Europe employment screening services. However, inadequacy of defined regulations in certain countries hinder the growth of Europe employment screening services.

In Europe, the COVID-19 pandemic has a different impact on different countries, as only selective countries have witnessed the rise in the number of cases and subsequently attracted strict, as well as prolonged, lockdown periods or social isolation norms. However, Western European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of the robust healthcare systems. According to a new study from Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office, the unemployment rate remained relatively constant from September to December in 2020, with an annual increase of 7.5% percent in 2020 compared to 6.5% in 2019. According to a Eurostat report, in December 2020, 16 million men and women were unemployed, which indicates a surge of 2 million over the previous year. This had a negative impact on the European employment screening services market. However, with the declining COVID-19 cases across the country on average as well as manufacturing units, hospitality sector, and retail stores resuming their normal course of business have propelled the demand for employees across the European countries. This has led to the increase in recruitment across the region in many industries, thereby bolstering the employment screening services market growth.

The market for employment screening services is segmented into services, End-user, organization size, and country. Based on services the employment screening services market has been segmented on the basis of service into background screening, verification, and medical and drug testing.

The verification segment dominated the employment screening services market in 2020. Based on background screening services the employment screening services market has been segmented into credit check, criminal record. Based on verification services the employment screening services market has been segmented into qualification, employment history verification, reference, others. Based on End-user industry the employment screening services market has been segmented into IT telecom, BFSI, government agencies, travel hospitality, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. The IT telecom segment dominated the employment screening services market in 2020. Based on organization size the employment screening services market has been segmented into large-size enterprise and SMEs. The large-size enterprise segment dominated the employment screening services market in 2020.

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Employment Screening Services Market

