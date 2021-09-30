Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
30.09.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of eEducation Albert AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (508/21)

Listing of eEducation Albert AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

On request of eEducation Albert AB, company registration number 559020-9093,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 01, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:               ALBERT         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 17,580,209       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016797989      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             235785         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559020-9093       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
------------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary    
------------------------------------
4020 Consumer Products and Services
------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis October 1, 2021 up to and including
October 4, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering
have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For
further information, see page 29 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528
00 399.
