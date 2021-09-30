Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of eEducation Albert AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (508/21)

Listing of eEducation Albert AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden On request of eEducation Albert AB, company registration number 559020-9093, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 01, 2021. Shares Short name: ALBERT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 17,580,209 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016797989 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 235785 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559020-9093 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis October 1, 2021 up to and including October 4, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information, see page 29 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.