Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
London, September 30
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Total Voting Rights
As at 30 September 2021, the issued share capital of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc consisted of 88,303,066 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
