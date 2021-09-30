Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.: Jubilant Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for its Novel Dual LSD1 and HDAC6 Inhibitor JB1-802

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule precision therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the successful completion of a pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the development plan, clinical study design and dosing strategy for the Phase I/II trial of JB1-802, a dual inhibitor of LSD1 and HDAC6, for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, treatment-induced neuro-endocrine prostate cancer and other mutation-defined neuroendocrine tumors.

A pre-IND meeting provides the drug development sponsor an opportunity for an open communication with the FDA to discuss the IND development plan and to obtain the agency's guidance regarding planned clinical evaluation of the sponsor's new drug candidate. After reviewing the preclinical data provided, plans for additional data generation and the Phase I/II clinical trial protocol, the FDA addressed Jubilant Therapeutics' questions, provided guidance and aligned with the sponsor on the proposed development plan for JBI-802.

"We appreciate the FDA's guidance as we endeavor to find an innovative new treatment for high unmet-need tumors with devastatingly low survival rates," said Hari S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the pre-IND meeting with the FDA and plan to submit the IND application by the end of 2021," said Syed Kazmi, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

About Jubilant Therapeutics

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically defined patient populations. The Company plans to file an IND later this year for the first in class dual inhibitor of LSD1/HDAC6, followed by two additional INDs in 2022 with novel modulators of PRMT5 and PAD4 in oncology and inflammatory indications. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in Bedminster NJ and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members. For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

