

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America said it has exceeded its five-year goal two years ahead of schedule to hire 10,000 teammates from low- and moderate-income or LMI neighborhoods through its Pathways program.



The bank also said it has committed to making an additional 10,000 LMI hires by 2025 through expanded partnerships with community colleges and local organizations like Year Up, UnidosUS and the National Urban League.



