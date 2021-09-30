Investment Will Be Used to Accelerate Sales, Marketing and Product Innovation for Enterprise Testing Platform

Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximizing the end-user experience, announced today that Wavecrest Growth Partners has successfully completed a significant growth investment in the company. The funding will be used to expand all aspects of the business, specifically sales, marketing, and product innovation.

Today's modern enterprises need a continuous understanding of the application experience delivered to their corporate users, a need that has grown given the increase in remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Business-critical applications are being deployed in enterprise data centers (on-premises) and the cloud, further increasing performance variability and driving the need for multi-environment digital workspace testing. Login VSI's flagship product, Login Enterprise, is an automated testing platform that assures business continuity and application performance while reducing risk. It tests the desktop and business applications from pre-production to production, thereby eliminating poor performance and downtime, increasing user productivity, and directly saving enterprises money.

"In today's globally-connected, cloud-enabled world, ensuring application availability and performance has never been more challenging, or more important," said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. "This new investment will give us the expanded resources necessary to meet the needs of our global enterprise, government, and service provider customers. We are very pleased to partner with Wavecrest, who will help us to scale our go-to-market strategy and our presence in the North American market."

Describing the investment, Deepak Sindwani, Managing Partner at Wavecrest Growth Partners and new Login VSI board member said, "We are focused growth investors and see an incredible opportunity with Login VSI, as the need for increased end-user experience testing has never been stronger. The company has an exceptional roster of customers and partners, and we are excited to help Login VSI's team to reach their maximum potential through a collaborative and interactive partnership approach."

Colin Doherty, five-time software company CEO and Growth Partner at Wavecrest Growth Partners will also join the Login VSI board of directors as part of the transaction.

Silverpeak LLP served as the advisor to Login VSI in the transaction.

About Login VSI

Login VSI tests, benchmarks, and validates corporate employee digital workspaces. Our flagship product, Login Enterprise, is an automated testing platform that predicts performance, ensuring business continuity and reducing risk. Login Enterprise tests from pre-production thru to production, testing the application and desktop as a whole, ensuring an optimal end-user experience. Login Enterprise also includes standard "out-of-the-box" application template workloads. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

About Wavecrest Growth Partners

Wavecrest Growth Partners is a growth equity firm focused on investing in and partnering with leading B2B software and technology-enabled services companies. Wavecrest targets investments in high-growth companies with proven products and business models and brings to bear a differentiated combination of investing and operating experience and networks to help accelerate growth and profitability. Wavecrest's team has over three decades of collective investing and operating experience in growth-stage B2B technology companies, including numerous successful outcomes. For more information, visit www.wavecrestgrowth.com.

