Australian Vanadium Ltd. has appointed a Western Australian engineering company to begin the first stage of what it says will be the country's first vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant.From pv magazine Australia Australian Vanadium Ltd. (AVL) has appointed Western Australian-based engineering group Primero, a subsidiary of NRW Holdings, to begin the process of constructing a vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant, which will importantly include negotiating its precise location within Western Australia. In July, AVL secured a AUD 3.69 million ($2.7 million) federal government grant to design, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...