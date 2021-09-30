Geneva - ERI is delighted to announce that its comprehensive digital platform, OLYMPIC Banking System, has been crowned winner in the "Core Banking Software" category and has been named "Highly Commended" in the "Transaction Processing Solution" category at The WealthTechAsia Awards 2021. Showcasing 'best of breed' solutions in Asia, these awards recognise outstanding organisations, grouped […]Geneva - ERI is delighted to announce that its comprehensive digital platform, OLYMPIC Banking System, has been crowned winner in the "Core Banking Software" category and has been named "Highly Commended" in the "Transaction Processing Solution" category at The WealthTechAsia Awards 2021. Showcasing 'best of breed' solutions in Asia, these awards recognise outstanding organisations...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...