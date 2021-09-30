- (PLX AI) - Meltwater Q2 revenue USD 98 million, up 11% from last year.
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 4.8 million
- • Meltwater sees strong demand for Social product offering, with 50% total ARR growth in the category
- • 2021 top line guidance updated to US GAAP revenue of USD 395-400 million
- • Meltwater will continue to invest in sales & marketing and R&D and maintains an ambition to grow 20% annually for the longer term with 20% EBITDA margin
