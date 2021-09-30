Hypefactors A/S: Noti?cation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Copenhagen, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 15-2021

Managers' transactions

Copenhagen, 30. September 2021





Noti?cation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Hypefactors has received noti?cation pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (the market abuse regulation) of transactions related to shares in Hypefactors made by Commercial Director Frederik Nørby who has acquired 15,710 shares at an average price of DKK 7.7290 per share. Total price was DKK 121,422.50. Please see attachment for detailed information.

----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Oaklins Denmark

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com

www.oaklins.com

Attachment