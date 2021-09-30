Anzeige
30.09.2021
PR Newswire
30.09.2021 | 16:46
PHSC Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 30

30 September 2021

PHSC PLC
("PHSC" or the "Company)

Result of Annual General Meeting

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, as set out in the formal Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 3 August 2021, were all duly approved by shareholders.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc
Stephen King
Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk
www.phsc.plc.uk
Tel: 01622 717 700
Strand Hanson Limited(Nominated Adviser)
James Bellman / Matthew Chandler		Tel: 020 7409 3494
Novum Securities Limited (Broker)
Colin Rowbury		Tel: 020 7399 9427


About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

