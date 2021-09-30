

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) said Thursday that Ludwin Monz, who has been Chief Executive Officer of the company since 2010, will hand over his position to Markus Weber, currently member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG, on December 31, 2021.



Weber has more than 20 years of experience in various management and research and development functions within the ZEISS Group and, on the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG, is currently responsible for the Semiconductor Technology segment.



Along with his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Weber will remain on the board of Carl Zeiss AG, assuming the responsibilities of Monz on that board, who will leave the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG on December 31, 2021.



The company noted that the other two members of the Executive Board, Justus Felix Wehmer and Jan Willem de Cler, will remain in their current positions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de