Cyren Ltd: Cyren Adds Support for Ten Languages to its Microsoft 365 Anti-Phishing Solution to Better Serve Customers Worldwide

Multi-language support ensures user engagement to mitigate phishing

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Today, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions announced the expansion of its anti-phishing solution, Cyren Inbox Security, to include multiple language support that enables more effective communication of phishing threats to end users delivered in their native language. It is important that an organization's security is not jeopardized due to misinterpretation or incorrect translation of critical threat information.

"Phishing is a global problem, and it is important for organizations to quickly identify email threats and inform recipients using their preferred language," said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren. "As Cyren Inbox Security adoption has increased among multinational organizations, we needed to expand our language support to better serve customers with multinational workforces and global operations so they can more effectively engage their employees in the fight against phishing."

Administrators of Cyren Inbox Security can centrally specify the default language for all user communication, while individual users are able to specify their preferred language via Cyren's Outlook add-in. All the threat scanning and reporting features supported by the Outlook add-in as well as any email banners that inform recipients of email-based threats, are viewed in the user's preferred language.

For the list of languages supported as well as other features and benefits provided by Cyren Inbox Security, please refer to the Cyren website.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

