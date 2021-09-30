Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
30.09.21
17:20 Uhr
247,20 Euro
+2,20
+0,90 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
247,00247,1017:21
247,05247,1517:21
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2021 | 17:08
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyren Ltd: Cyren Adds Support for Ten Languages to its Microsoft 365 Anti-Phishing Solution to Better Serve Customers Worldwide

Multi-language support ensures user engagement to mitigate phishing

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Today, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions announced the expansion of its anti-phishing solution, Cyren Inbox Security, to include multiple language support that enables more effective communication of phishing threats to end users delivered in their native language. It is important that an organization's security is not jeopardized due to misinterpretation or incorrect translation of critical threat information.

"Phishing is a global problem, and it is important for organizations to quickly identify email threats and inform recipients using their preferred language," said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren. "As Cyren Inbox Security adoption has increased among multinational organizations, we needed to expand our language support to better serve customers with multinational workforces and global operations so they can more effectively engage their employees in the fight against phishing."

Administrators of Cyren Inbox Security can centrally specify the default language for all user communication, while individual users are able to specify their preferred language via Cyren's Outlook add-in. All the threat scanning and reporting features supported by the Outlook add-in as well as any email banners that inform recipients of email-based threats, are viewed in the user's preferred language.

For the list of languages supported as well as other features and benefits provided by Cyren Inbox Security, please refer to the Cyren website.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Media Contact
Angelique Faul
Code Red Security PR
cyren@coderedsecuritypr.co.uk
+1 513-633-0897

Investor Contact
Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com
+1.703.760.3435

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666271/Cyren-Adds-Support-for-Ten-Languages-to-its-Microsoft-365-Anti-Phishing-Solution-to-Better-Serve-Customers-Worldwide

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.