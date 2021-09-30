Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market size worth $ 32.34 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 33.64% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Increasing investment by government across the globe to developed charging infrastructure for electric vehicles has created opportunities for OEMs is fueling the growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market" By Vehicle Type (Series PHEV, Plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), Parallel PHEV, and Battery electric vehicle (BEV)), By Charging Station (Super Charging, Normal Charging, and Inductive Charging), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market size was valued at USD 3.18 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 32.34 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 33.64% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3182

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Overview

An electric vehicle charging station is a component of infrastructure that is responsible for supplying electricity for the recharging of electric vehicles such as plug-in electric vehicles that includes electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and neighborhood electric vehicles. Electric stations also called as electric vehicle supply equipment, or EVSE.

Growing demand for the electric vehicle across the globe is major factor for driving growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market. In addition, rising focus of government authorities on providing funds to original equipment manufacturers for developments of the charging stations is fueling the growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market. Also, many automotive players are investing resources in introducing new and developing existing charging stations, which is boosting growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market. Moreover, manufacturers are shifting their focus on developing new technologies as autonomous park and charge, ultra-fast DC charging network lithium-ion batteries and wireless charging as well, thus growing advancement is expected to drive the growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market.

Key Developments in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Schneider Electric's new SM AirSeT medium-voltage switchgear, free of greenhouse gases, are deployed in Milan depots' charging infrastructure for its bus fleet, which will be 100% electric.

depots' charging infrastructure for its bus fleet, which will be 100% electric. Bosch has announced faster charging, plug-in installation electric vehicle charging stations for North America .

The major players in the market are Schneider Electric, Tesla, ABB, BYD Auto, Yazaki, Bosch, Efacec Power Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens and Engie.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market On the basis of Charging Station, Vehicle-Type, and Geography.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Vehicle-Type

Series PHEV



Plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV)



Parallel PHEV



Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Charging Station

Super Charging



Normal Charging



Inductive Charging

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Battery Market By Type (Lead-Acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery), By Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Battery Management System Market By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Based, Advanced Lead-Acid Based, Nickel-Based, Flow Batteries), By Vehicle-Type (Electric Vehicle, Golf Cart, E-bikes), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Metal-Air Battery Market By Metals (Zinc-air, Lithium-air, Aluminum-air, Iron-air), By Voltage (Low (Below 12V), Medium (12V to 24V), High (Above 36V)), By Type (Primary Batteries, Secondary/Rechargeable Batteries), By Applications (Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market By Product (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Home Use and Commercial Use), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Leading EV charging cable manufacturers charging the future of electric vehicles

Visualize Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg