BWA Group PLC - Half-year Report

30 September 2021

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Half-Yearly Results for the Six Months to 30 June 2021

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces its unaudited financial results for the six-month period to 30 June 2021.

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholder

The Board presents the results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The Company has continued to invest in the rutile sands project in Cameroon through our 90 per cent owned subsidiary BWA Resources Cameroon Limited ("BWARC"). Activity in the other 100 per cent subsidiary company in Canada, Kings of the North Corporation ("KOTN"), has been limited to getting the licences in the two remaining claim areas, Winterhouse and Isoukustouc, transferred into the registered ownership of KOTN with the Canadian government mining registry and ensuring that all licence fees are paid and the claims in good order.

BWARC has carried out further exploration work on the two claims at Nkoteng and Dehane to which it has been granted exploration rights. The initial results from the first surveys have been announced to the market and are published on the Company website, www.bwagroupplc.com/announcements.

The results are sufficiently encouraging for further, more detailed, work in Cameroon in the form of pitting over a wider area to try to establish the area of potentially viable extraction to be carried out. The results of this exploration work are presently being analysed by consultant metallurgists and the results are expected to be announced and published on the website in the next few weeks.

BWARC has applied for three further claim areas adjacent to Dehane and Nkoteng and the applications are being processed by the Cameroon government.

During the period under review, BWA acquired a further shareholding in St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp ("St Georges") from KOTN and the proceeds from realising part of its portfolio of investments has provided funds for the development of activities in Canada, Cameroon and the UK.

Litigation in the UK to recover the unpaid consideration for the Loan Notes issued at completion of the acquisition of KOTN continues with a further hearing scheduled for early October. In Canada we continue to consult with our legal advisers regarding potential claims against St Georges, its directors, staff and others. At 30 June 2021 the balance of the purchase consideration for the St Georges shares of £473,000 remained outstanding and was included in creditors, but this forms part of the disputed amount.

The Board continue to show their confidence in the future plans of the Company by capitalising one-half of their fees into new Ordinary Shares, resulting in 3,750,000 Ordinary Shares being issued during the period at 0.6p per share.

A further review will be published when the exploration results from the two Cameroon sites are available.

Richard Battersby, Chairman

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement. The Company's condensed set of financial statements are set out below.

INCOME STATEMENT

Notes 6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £ £ £ Administrative expenses -159,764 -206,782 -242,788 -159,764 -206,782 -242,788 Other operating income 120,000 120,000 240,000 Gain on disposal of investments 243,574 - - Loss on revaluation of investments -144,061 -2,799,911 -3,594,217 Operating profit/(loss) 59,749 -2,886,693 -3,597,005 Interest receivable and similar income 2 11 11 59,751 -2,886,682 -3,596,994 Interest payable and similar expenses -21,061 -20,955 -42,140 Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before and after taxation and retained for the period 38,690 -2,907,637 -3,639,134 Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share: Basic (pence) 2 0.01 -1.02 -1.24 Diluted (pence) 2 0.00 -1.02 -1.24

All amounts relate to continuing activities.





STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Notes 6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Unaudited (£) Unaudited (£) Audited (£) Profit/(loss) for the period 38,690 -2,907,637 -3,639,134 Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period 38,690 -2,907,637 -3,639,134





BALANCE SHEET

Notes 6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Unaudited (£) Unaudited (£) Audited (£) Profit/(loss) for the period 38,690 -2,907,637 -3,639,134 Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period 38,690 -2,907,637 -3,639,134





CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Notes 6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities -198,631 -85,235 -112,050 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed asset investments -321,785 - -8 Sale of fixed asset investments 761,497 - - Loans to subsidiary undertakings -140,449 -38,034 -56,543 Interest received 2 11 11 Net cash from investing activities 299,265 -38,023 -56,540 Cash flows from financing activities New loans in period - 50,000 91,000 Loans repaid - -46,500 -46,500 Loan note proceeds received - 12,500 12,500 Shares issued in period - 100,000 100,000 Amount repaid to directors - -3,000 -3,000 Net cash from financing activities - 113,000 154,000 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 100,634 -10,258 -14,590 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,383 15,973 15,973 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 102,017 5,715 1,383





1.Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2.Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following profits / (losses) and numbers of shares:

6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Profit/(loss) before tax £38,690 -£2,907,637 -£3,639,134 Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share 307,803,499 285,213,848 294,367,968 Effect of dilutive securities 981,391,600 - - Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 1,289,195,099 285,213,848 294,367,968

3.Share capital

At At At 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £ £ £ Allotted, called up and fully paid 309,112,891 ordinary shares of 0.5p (30 June 2020: 298,285,065; 31 December 2020: 305,362,891) 1,545,564 1,491,425 1,526,814

4. Reserves

Capital Share redemption Other Equity Retained premium reserve reserve reserve Earnings Total £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 January 2020 12,663 288,625 293,493 4,711,958 -1,474,196 3,832,543 Loss for the period - - - - -2,907,637 -2,907,637 Loan note interest - - - 14,968 - 14,968 Reserves transfer - - -2,799,911 - 2,799,911 - At 30 June 2020 12,663 288,625 -2,506,418 4,726,926 -1,581,922 939,874 Loss for the period - - - - -731,497 -731,497 Issue of share capital 2,945 - - - - 2,945 Loan note interest - - - 15,132 - 15,132 Reserves transfer - - -794,306 - 794,306 - At 31 December 2020 15,608 288,625 -3,300,724 4,742,058 -1,519,113 226,454 Profit for the period - - - - 38,690 38,690 Issue of share capital 3,750 - - - - 3,750 Loan note interest - - - 14,968 - 14,968 Reserves transfer - - -144,061 - 144,061 - At 30 June 2021 19,358 288,625 -3,444,785 4,757,026 -1,336,362 283,862

5. Valuation of Investments

The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to BWA Resources (UK) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £341,703. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp ('KOTN') is valued at £1,418,000. The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 30 June 2021 remain appropriate.